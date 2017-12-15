4 Undeniable Photographic Evidences: Were CHANYEOL of EXO & SULLI an Item?

Were Chanyeol of EXO and Sulli a thing?

Do you think the two might have been dating?

Pieces of evidence from years before are pouring in which suggest that the two stars may have been on intimate terms with one another.

Photographic Evidence 1

Sulli is handing Chanyeol a slip of paper, which Chanyeol reads and puts in his pocket.

Photographic Evidence 2

Sulli and Chanyeol were seen touching each other very openly, without hesitation.

Photographic Evidence 3

Sulli also included Chanyeol's name on the list of people to whom she dedicated the album.

Photographic Evidence 4

Sulli was chatting with Chanyeol away from the other f(x) members.

Moreover, both belong to the same agency, S.M. Entertainment, which further churned the rumor mill that the two may be dating.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

