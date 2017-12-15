1 읽는 중

IU's Backup Dancer Is The New Star Of IU's Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from IU&#39;s Concert

Fans cheered on IU and her backup dancer as they performed together a hilarious lip-sync act.

One picture goes a long way for this guy.

The '2017 IU Tour Concert' was held at the Jamsil Arena, Seoul, on December 10.

The male backup dancer stole IU's spotlight with his lip sync to IU's performance of 'Every End Of The Day.'

Prior to the lip sync event, the photo below went viral in online communities and social media. At first glance, you don't see anything peculiar. But let's take a look at the backup dancer behind IU. His facial expression and the angle of the photo creates an illusion of the backup dancer singing.

Photo from Twitter @JerryPoon828

The photo went viral as "it seems like the backup dancer is singing in place of IU."

The photo seems to have reached IU. The backup dancer posted on his Instagram a personally signed CD from IU, written "You're my rock at the upcoming concert as well! I assume I can trust you and your singing [once more]."

IU&#39;s personally signed CD given to the backup dancer. Photo from Instagram

And it seems that IU's request has come true. The backup dancer was caught on camera doing a lip sync performance at the '2017 IU Tour Concert' at the Jamsil Arena, causing much laughter among fans.

The clip features the backup dancer, who seems to be doing vocal exercises right in the middle of IU's performance, then subsequently begins to lip sync to IU's singing. IU fails to hold back her smile and burst out laughing in the middle of her performance.

Photo from Youtube Channel HOLIC

Netizens, upon seeing the clip, have stated "they seem like brother and sister" "the lip sync performance is out of this world" "the fun event really lighted up the concert" "I love how he dubs to IU," all seemingly pleased with the performance.

Click to see the whole lip sync performance!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

