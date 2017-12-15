4 Video Clips Of Pre-Debut BTS Members Ready To Shine

Here are baby moments of now globally renowned K-pop group BTS members! What were they like before their worldwide success? Let's take a peek at clips of their moments before debut, getting ready to shine.

Cute then and cute now.





J-Hope

J-Hope auditioning for JYP Entertainment.



Suga

Suga auditioning for BigHit Entertainment.



Jungkook

Jungkook appearing on Mnet's 'Superstar K,' a nationwide audition program.



Jimin

Jimin in a dance battle hosted by a hip-hop dance academy. Jimin, wearing a black T-shirt written the word 'HOPE,' appears three minutes and thirty seconds into the video.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

