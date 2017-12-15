1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

4 Video Clips Of Pre-Debut BTS Members Ready To Shine

중앙일보

입력

Here are baby moments of now globally renowned K-pop group BTS members! What were they like before their worldwide success? Let's take a peek at clips of their moments before debut, getting ready to shine.

Cute then and cute now.

Photo from Mnet(left) and BTS Facebook.

Photo from Mnet(left) and BTS Facebook.



J-Hope
J-Hope auditioning for JYP Entertainment.

J-Hope. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

J-Hope. Photo from JYP Entertainment.


Suga
Suga auditioning for BigHit Entertainment.

Suga. Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Suga. Photo from BigHit Entertainment


Jungkook
Jungkook appearing on Mnet's 'Superstar K,' a nationwide audition program.

Jungkook. Photo from Mnet

Jungkook. Photo from Mnet


Jimin
Jimin in a dance battle hosted by a hip-hop dance academy. Jimin, wearing a black T-shirt written the word 'HOPE,' appears three minutes and thirty seconds into the video.

Jimin. Photo from Youtube.

Jimin. Photo from Youtube.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT