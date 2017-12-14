1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: The Most Unique Custom Microphones of 9 K-pop Stars

중앙일보

입력

IU ⓒ FAVE Entertainment (left) and G-Dragon ⓒ YG Entertainment

IU ⓒ FAVE Entertainment (left) and G-Dragon ⓒ YG Entertainment

Some K-pop artists use custom microphones that reflect their taste.

To these artists, a microphone design is an expression of their identity.

Two those artists, a microphone is more than just a tool to deliver their music - it is also an expression of their identity.

Such customized designs of microphones can add to the flair of a performance.

Here is a compilation of some of the most unique custom microphones of K-pop stars:

IU

ⓒ Joongangilbo

ⓒ Joongangilbo

G-Dragon

ⓒ YG Entertainment

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Zico

ⓒ KBS2

ⓒ KBS2

BLACKPINK

Instagram@blackpinkofficial

Instagram@blackpinkofficial

BIGBANG

ⓒ YG Entertainment

ⓒ YG Entertainment

EXO

ⓒ SM Entertainment

ⓒ SM Entertainment

2NE1

ⓒ YG Entertainment

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Jessica

ⓒ Coridel Entertainment

ⓒ Coridel Entertainment

Tiffany

ⓒ SM Entertainment

ⓒ SM Entertainment

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT