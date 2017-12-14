BTS' "DNA" Is One of Billboard's Favorite Songs of 2017

Billboard picked BTS' lead single "DNA" as its 49th favorite songs of the year.

BTS' success in the U.S. market isn't a coincidence, says Billboard.

The seven-member boy band was the only K-pop artist to make it into Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2017.

Caitlin Kelley, a critic at Billboard, explained that the band's success in the U.S. market "isn't a coincidence" that they "have been building up to overseas success since 2013."

Other songs on Billboard's year-end favorite picks include Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar," Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," and Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

