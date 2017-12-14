BTS Scores a Million Sales on Two Biggest Music Charts of South Korea

BTS' latest album LOVE: HER released in September sold over a million copies according to the Hanteo Chart dated on December 12, which makes it the single most sold album since the chart's launch.

The K-pop Kings score biggest selling South Korean album since 2001.

Hanteo Chart counts album sales in every Hanteo-affiliated store in South Korea in real time.

Gaon Chart, which has a different counting system, reported a total of 1,424,886 copies sold as of November.

BTS, therefore, scored a million sales in the two major music charts.

The boy group also set a new record in September as the first group to sell over 1,200,000 copies in sixteen years.

