1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Inconvenient Truth Behind BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Surprise Birthday Party

중앙일보

입력

Instagram @seungriseyo

Instagram @seungriseyo

Seungri of Bigbang teared up over a surprise birthday party.

Fans aren't very enthusiastic about the surprise party thrown by his boss.

On December 13, Seungri Instagrammed a photo of himself bursting into tears next to his boss and the CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk.

"My boss called me up and threw me a surprise birthday party for the first time in twelve years. I was crying before I knew it. Thank you," read the caption.

Instagram @seungriseyo

Instagram @seungriseyo

While some fans congratulated Seungri who genuinely appeared to be happy, others were less enthusiastic about the boss' big birthday surprise. Discontented fans believe that Seungri's label, YG Entertainment, has not been fully supportive of his solo career.

Meanwhile, AORI F&B run by the 27-year-old star donated a hundred million dollars to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT