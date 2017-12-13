BTS' 'With Seoul' M/V Released

The M/V for the Seoul promotion song 'With Seoul' is finally complete. Released today (December 13), the movie is themed 'Seoul, where you never walk alone.'

The M/V features beautiful sceneries of Seoul as well as the "worldwide handsome" BTS members.

The synopsis goes as follows; a girl (played by actress Koh Soo-jeong), weary from the daily hardships bringing her down, is comforted by the song 'With Seoul.' The M/V features Namsan Park, Cheonggyecheon Stream, Seoullo 7017, and Yeouido Hangang Park, all hot tourist spots of Seoul.

All shots were taken indoors. Seoul officials explained, "It being difficult to keep things private should we conduct video shoots outside, all the camerawork was done inside." The video is subtitled in English, Japanese, and Chinese for foreign fans.

BTS-related sources stated "The M/V is dedicated to those for whom Seoul is an unfamiliar city, for those who are acquainted with Seoul but have not yet quite got the chance to really visit the place, and for fans comforted by BTS songs. We hope to reach many with our message that hope is not very far away."

You can catch the whole M/V at Seoul City's Youtube account.

The song 'With Seoul' was released on December 6 via the official Seoul Travel website. In just five minutes after release, the website crashed due to a tremendous access en masse and was recovered after three hours. The access numbers at its peak reached around twenty thousand.

The U.S. Billboard website dealt with the issue on its article issued on December 7, titled 'BTS 'With Seoul' Crashes Seoul Official Tourism Website.'

The article described 'With Seoul' as "an ambient pop track with soaring orchestral elements…[singing] about their love for the city." The article also featured the mayor of Seoul Park Won-Soon's tweet (picture below).

The tweet states "This is the BTS-sung Seoul promotion song 'WITH SEOUL.' The website has gone down for the first time, which probably means that expectations are high, right? Come to the official Seoul Tourism site to download the song."

The song 'With Seoul' is part of the 'Seoul Global Marketing' project by the Seoul City, aimed at promoting the city's name and value globally. Ahn Joon-ho, the Chief of the Culture and Sports Department of Seoul Metropolitan Government, stated: "We wish to reach the young fans inside and outside Korea, promoting Seoul as a city throbbing with life."

BTS, a K-pop boy group, has over ten million Twitter followers and is the artist responsible for ten Youtube M/Vs having over a hundred million views. The boy group was invited to perform at the '2017 American Music Awards,' held at Los Angeles, U.S. on December 19. People, an American weekly magazine, introduced BTS as the 'world's hottest boy band' on their December 11 edition.

