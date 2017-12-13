EXO's Yet Another Million Seller Album Sets Unprecedented Record in K-pop History

EXO's label SM Entertainment told the press that the boy band's fourth album "The WAR: The Power of Music" sold nearly 1,600,000 copies in total.

The Korean and Chinese versions of the album sales amount to 1,086,307 copies and the repackaged version sold 506,485 copies in total, breaking the group's own record. The Gaon music chart dated on November 30 shows the total album sales at 1,592,792.

EXO is breaking album sales record every year since the group's debut in 2013. The band succeeded in selling over a million copies of every album released thus far.

Their lead single "Ko Ko Bop" was also the most tweeted-about song of the year, sparked by the "Ko Ko Bop Challenge" where people uploaded clips of themselves doing the "Ko Ko Bop" choreography.

"Ko Ko Bop" topped the Gaon chart for four consecutive weeks since its release.

EXO has been the winner the Grand Prize at prestigious music awards such as the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and the Melon Music Awards for five consecutive years. The nine-member band will release a special album for the winter season, which has been the band's tradition since 2013.

Meanwhile, the band is on their fourth concert tour titled "EXO PLANET #4-The EℓyXiOn."

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

