Rapper DESIIGNER Flaunts His Love For BTS' 'MIC Drop Remix'

Photo from Instagram @lifeofdesiigner and BigHit Entertainment.

U.S. rapper Desiigner showed his affection for the song 'MIC Drop,' a collaboration between him and the worldwide famous boy group BTS.

Yet another hot celeb in love with BTS

Photo from Instagram @lifeofdesiigner

'MIC Drop Remix,' released on November 24, a Steve Aoki remix and featuring Desiigner, is a collaboration song of BTS and the two.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

The rapper, having poured his effort into the song, showed profound affection for 'MIC Drop.'

Photo from Instagram @lifeofdesiigner

When 'MIC Drop remix' topped the U.S. iTunes 'Top Song Chart' on November 25, a never before for a K-pop group, rapper Desiigner posted a photo of the chart on his Instagram, stating "I appreciate BTS for letting me be a part of this."

Photo from Instagram @lifeofdesiigner

He also posted twice MIC Drop playing on his Instagram account. You can really feel his affection for the song there.

Photo from Instagram @lifeofdesiigner

BTS' 'MIC Drop Remix' M/V on Youtube reached over 6,400 views two weeks since its release. BTS eighth single 'MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow,' released in Japan, topped the Oricon singles chart for six consecutive days, once again proving BTS fandom overseas.

By Bongbong and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

