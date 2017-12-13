Rapper DESIIGNER Flaunts His Love For BTS' 'MIC Drop Remix'

U.S. rapper Desiigner showed his affection for the song 'MIC Drop,' a collaboration between him and the worldwide famous boy group BTS.

Yet another hot celeb in love with BTS

'MIC Drop Remix,' released on November 24, a Steve Aoki remix and featuring Desiigner, is a collaboration song of BTS and the two.

The rapper, having poured his effort into the song, showed profound affection for 'MIC Drop.'

When 'MIC Drop remix' topped the U.S. iTunes 'Top Song Chart' on November 25, a never before for a K-pop group, rapper Desiigner posted a photo of the chart on his Instagram, stating "I appreciate BTS for letting me be a part of this."

He also posted twice MIC Drop playing on his Instagram account. You can really feel his affection for the song there.

BTS' 'MIC Drop Remix' M/V on Youtube reached over 6,400 views two weeks since its release. BTS eighth single 'MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow,' released in Japan, topped the Oricon singles chart for six consecutive days, once again proving BTS fandom overseas.

