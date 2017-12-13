1 읽는 중

BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Busy Life As Celeb, CEO, And Volunteer

중앙일보

입력

Boy group BIGBANG's Seungri is dropping the jaws of many with his packed schedule! Prior to his upcoming scheduled performance at the Tokyo Dome on December 13, Seungri managed to pull off not only volunteer work but also a seminar on the owners of his restaurant chain.

What's his secret to handling such a packed schedule?

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

On December 12, Aori F&B, a Ramen business owned by Seungri, donated a hundred million won to Green Umbrella ChildFund Korea. Furthermore, Seungri, in commemoration of his birthday on December 12, spent the day volunteering, delivering yeontan (coal briquettes used for home heating) for the less fortunate.

Seungri delivering Yeontan, or coal briquettes. Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Seungri delivering Yeontan, or coal briquettes. Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

A fraction of Seungri's 'Aori Ramen' sales was donated. Seungri stated, "I wanted to share a part of my profit with neighbors and children in need."

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

After he delivered the yeontan, Seungri broadcasted a seminar for all owners of Aori Ramen via his Instagram. Fans marveled at his packed schedule, with his Tokyo Dome Concert scheduled next day and all. Prior to this, he had celebrated his birthday the day before, on December 11, in the Philippines.

Seungri at a seminar for Aori Ramen owners. Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Seungri at a seminar for Aori Ramen owners. Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Seungri at his birthday party. Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Seungri at his birthday party. Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Netizens, commenting on Seungri's busy life, commented "How does he handle all of this? So busy yet still doing good deeds" "Seungri is really all over the place" "Big cheer for Seungri, passionate about what he wants to do"

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

