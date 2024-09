Son Na-eun of Apink showed off her 19-inch waist on her Instagram.

She finally tells the world the secret to her Barbie-perfect figure.

The 23-year-old star is known for her Barbie-perfect figure.

She wowed her fans with her incredibly slim waist, whose circumference is measured to be a mere 19 inches.

The secret to her toned abs?

"I mainly do pilates and focus on work out routines that build up muscles," she said. Nothing comes without hard work!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com