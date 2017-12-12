1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This BTS Member Is the Human Embodiment of GUCCI

중앙일보

입력

Fans dubbed BTS V the 'human GUCCI' for his ability to pull off any GUCCI outfit.

Absolutely gorgeous.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

This is the nickname fans bestowed upon V for being a fabulous model.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from GUCCI

Photo from GUCCI

GUCCI covered V at the 'American Music Awards (AMA)' last month.

BTS on The AMA, Photo from ABC

BTS on The AMA, Photo from ABC

BTS on The AMA, Photo from ABC

BTS on The AMA, Photo from ABC

Photo from GUCCI

Photo from GUCCI

V wore GUCCI headbands and ties at the CBS talk show 'The Late Late Show.'

BTS on the &#39;Late Late Show.&#39; Photo from CBS

BTS on the &#39;Late Late Show.&#39; Photo from CBS

BTS on the &#39;Late Late Show.&#39; Photo from CBS

BTS on the &#39;Late Late Show.&#39; Photo from CBS

Photo from GUCCI

Photo from GUCCI

Here are some photos of V's chic Gucci attire.

Tie

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from GUCCI

Photo from GUCCI

Shoes

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from GUCCI

Photo from GUCCI

Bag

Photo from VApp

Photo from VApp

Photo from GUCCI

Photo from GUCCI

Netizens commented, "while the style itself is hard to match, the extravagant clothes befits V's porcelain doll-like face." "Like his face, the attire is exquisite." "Being handsome is the number one key to pulling off an outfit."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT