This BTS Member Is the Human Embodiment of GUCCI

Fans dubbed BTS V the 'human GUCCI' for his ability to pull off any GUCCI outfit.

Absolutely gorgeous.

This is the nickname fans bestowed upon V for being a fabulous model.

GUCCI covered V at the 'American Music Awards (AMA)' last month.

V wore GUCCI headbands and ties at the CBS talk show 'The Late Late Show.'

Here are some photos of V's chic Gucci attire.

Tie



Shoes



Bag



Netizens commented, "while the style itself is hard to match, the extravagant clothes befits V's porcelain doll-like face." "Like his face, the attire is exquisite." "Being handsome is the number one key to pulling off an outfit."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

