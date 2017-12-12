"We were scared no one would ever like us"…BTS' Heart-to-heart with Fans End in Tears

BTS thanked his fans on stage at the final concert of the band's year-long concert tour titled "BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE 3 THE WINGS TOUR."

"I didn't think I had any more tears left in me but I was wrong," he said, sobbing.

On December 10, BTS showcased their final concert of 2017 at the Gocheok SkyDome in the Guro District of Seoul.

BTS' global concert tour started this February in Seoul and the band toured nineteen different cities around the world holding over forty concerts in total.

With over twenty-thousand fans in the audience, the Boys poured their hearts out on their last big stage of the year.

"I didn't think I had any more tears left in me but I was wrong," said Suga, sobbing. "We wanted to stand up to prejudice and oppression in the society, and have people listen to our music. It has taken us five years to finally get here." His sentences were slurred from crying.

"We are so thankful that so many people are listening to our music," he added. "This is all thanks to you. We thank you more than words could ever say and we hope our days ahead are filled with laughter."

J-Hope shared his sentiments: "today is the final day of our ten-months-long tour. I thought I'd feel relieved but now that the end has come, I feel like I am graduating from school. Thanks for being by my side." He couldn't help but weep as he whispered "I love you" to the roaring crowd.

"I still remember how scared I was when we made our debut. I was scared that we'd never make it, that people wouldn't like us. We used to say among ourselves, 'what should we do to get people to like us?' I don't want to forget those moments. They are all a part of me now. Although I'm aware of the heartaches and struggles that lay ahead, I also know that we have many fans who have got our backs, who believe in us," confessed RM, with tears in his eyes. "If our music, photos, videos, our presence could in any way offer relief to any of you who are in pain, it makes our existence worth it," he said.

"People tell me how proud they are of me," said V, wiping away his tears. "We couldn't have done any of this without our fans, ARMY. You have made every performance, every stage possible for us."

"So many good things have happened to us this year and you have given us the opportunity for everything that we've achieved," Jungkook choked out, unable to hold back his tears, wrapping up his heartfelt speech with: "I've been incredibly happy all thanks to you and I wish you would be happy too."

