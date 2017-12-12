1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This is How IU Treats Her Surprisingly Many Staff Members

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

The number of staff members singer/actress IU has is unbelievable.

IU is such a lovely boss!

On Dec. 6, IU posted on her Instagram "In an hour of missing out on the conversation. Look at the number in the IU Team group chat without any work talk."

The photo shows a group chat titled 'chitchat IU Team.'

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

The photo shows that the group chat comprised of a total of 38 people have sent over 300 messages in an hour.

Netizens, upon seeing the high number of staff members, stated "The staff members are like those of an SMB" "IU is like a walking SMB" "The work environment must be great, as the staffs seem to have a good relationship with one another to talk so much."

IU had also revealed photos of her staff members enjoying a picnic in July 2017.

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

The photo shows IU having the time of her life, all dressed in matching T-shirts that say 'IU picnic.'

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

The profit IU generates is actually that of an average small- and medium-sized business.

According to tvN's 'The List 2017,' IU, in the year 2011 alone, have generated over ten thousand million won, actively performing in not only the music industry but also entertainment shows and TV dramas. Her profits are probably higher now.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT