G-Dragon Melted IU's Heart with the Gift He Made for IU Himself

On December 9, 'IU's Concert Tour Seoul 2017' was held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul and in front of the thousands of fans who came to see her, IU unveiled a special gift from G-Dragon who collaborated with her in her latest album 'Palette' released this April.

It is truly one-of-a-kind.

G-Dragon also made a guest appearance at the twenty-five-year-old singer's concert tour in Seoul and performed their collaborated song.

"I got a gift package from G-Dragon a few days ago," said IU. "He customized the 'Palette' album from the inner pages to the album cover and it's such a great gift, almost divine."

"IU gave me a gift first so I thought I would have to return the favor with something special," G-Dragon told the story behind his gift-giving.

Back in June, IU had given G-Dragon a refrigerator filled with soju products that she is modeling for.

IU seemed very pleased and complimented the gift repeatedly, to which G-Dragon humorously replied: "I was also amazed myself."

She Instagrammed the photo of the aforementioned gift from G-Dragon.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

