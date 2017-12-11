Why BTS' Boss 'Bang PD' Doesn't Want to be Called "The Father of BTS"

Bang Si-hyuk, the producer of BTS and the CEO of the boy band's label Big Hit Entertainment, told the press on December 10 that he "felt like a member of the national sports team" while he accompanied BTS for their schedules in the U.S. for ten days.

He wants the spotlight to be on BTS, not himself.

Bang, also known as 'Bang PD,' is often called "the Father of BTS" as he was the one who discovered and trained the seven talented boys. He, however, doesn't like his nickname.

"Many call me 'the Father of BTS,' but I don't believe that artists are someone's creation. Such nickname also downplays BTS' independence as artists, which doesn't coincide with my philosophy," he said. "Also, when they call me a father, people get the wrong impression that I have a family when I'm not even married yet," he added jokingly.

Photos of 'Bang PD' going wild at BTS' concert went viral on social media.The fans spotted him cheering the boys on in the audience.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com