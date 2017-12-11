1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why BTS' Boss 'Bang PD' Doesn't Want to be Called "The Father of BTS"

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

BTS Jin and his Boss &#39;Bang PD&#39;. photo from Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS Jin and his Boss &#39;Bang PD&#39;. photo from Big Hit Entertainment.

Bang Si-hyuk, the producer of BTS and the CEO of the boy band's label Big Hit Entertainment, told the press on December 10 that he "felt like a member of the national sports team" while he accompanied BTS for their schedules in the U.S. for ten days.

He wants the spotlight to be on BTS, not himself.

Bang Si-hyuk, the producer of BTS, was spotted going wild in the audience during a BTS concert.

Bang Si-hyuk, the producer of BTS, was spotted going wild in the audience during a BTS concert.

Bang, also known as 'Bang PD,' is often called "the Father of BTS" as he was the one who discovered and trained the seven talented boys. He, however, doesn't like his nickname.

관련기사

"Many call me 'the Father of BTS,' but I don't believe that artists are someone's creation. Such nickname also downplays BTS' independence as artists, which doesn't coincide with my philosophy," he said. "Also, when they call me a father, people get the wrong impression that I have a family when I'm not even married yet," he added jokingly.

Photos of 'Bang PD' going wild at BTS' concert went viral on social media.The fans spotted him cheering the boys on in the audience.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT