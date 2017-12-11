BTS Members Share Heartbreaking Backstories On Their Big Break at 'The Wings Tour Final'

"Passion and perseverance are not the answers to everything. Making our debut was not the end, but just the beginning. The road to stardom seemed to be lost in the public's indifference. But it turns out the road still exists."

Really heartbreaking.

These letters appeared on screen before the BTS performance began.

Leader RM, in a pre-recorded clip, shared his heartaches after the group made its debut. He stated "It seemed that our dreams, passion, and perseverance meant nothing. What we faced was indifference, disregard, and cynicism. We were broken, shattered, on the verge of collapsing, but we never gave up. Our heyday had yet begun."

As RM stated, BTS, right after debut, wasn't given much attention.

BTS was labeled 'SMB idol (Idol from a small- or medium-sized enterprise)' or 'born with dirt spoons in their mouths (Korean term referring to the antonym of the idiom 'born with a silver spoon in one's mouth).'

In the clip, BTS members stated "the seven of them moves forward together," that they would never give up despite the hardships they faced.

The end result? BTS, as you know it, is now the world-most-famous K-pop group.

BTS closed their world tour 'The Wings Tour Final' on 05:00 pm on Dec. 10, in Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Performing for three consecutive days at the Gocheok SkyDome, the concert on its closing day alone gathered sixty hundred fans.

BTS closed with a big flourish their trip around the world and the 40 concerts that followed.

BTS covered all their tracks, from their debut track to their big hits, including 'Hip Hop Lover' 'Save Me' 'I Need U' 'DNA' 'Go Go' 'N.O' 'No More Dream' 'Boy in Luv' 'Danger' 'Fire' 'Run' 'Blood, Sweat & Tears.'

Fans went wild over Jin saying "I'm the worldwide handsome, beautifully born in Winter," and RM got a big applaud and shout from the crowd by saying "Welcome to our final concert." Jimin said "Let's blow the last night away. Enchante."

BTS sang 'You never walk alone' 'Best of Me' 'Path' 'Born Singer' and 'Spring Day' in response to fans' requests for encore songs. RM bid goodbye to fans, stating "I hope you walk with us, run with us, fly with us, always together never alone."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com