1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Members Share Heartbreaking Backstories On Their Big Break at 'The Wings Tour Final'

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

"Passion and perseverance are not the answers to everything. Making our debut was not the end, but just the beginning. The road to stardom seemed to be lost in the public's indifference. But it turns out the road still exists."

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Really heartbreaking.

These letters appeared on screen before the BTS performance began.

Leader RM, in a pre-recorded clip, shared his heartaches after the group made its debut. He stated "It seemed that our dreams, passion, and perseverance meant nothing. What we faced was indifference, disregard, and cynicism. We were broken, shattered, on the verge of collapsing, but we never gave up. Our heyday had yet begun."

BTS after concert on Dec. 10. Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

BTS after concert on Dec. 10. Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

As RM stated, BTS, right after debut, wasn't given much attention.

BTS was labeled 'SMB idol (Idol from a small- or medium-sized enterprise)' or 'born with dirt spoons in their mouths (Korean term referring to the antonym of the idiom 'born with a silver spoon in one's mouth).'

In the clip, BTS members stated "the seven of them moves forward together," that they would never give up despite the hardships they faced.

The end result? BTS, as you know it, is now the world-most-famous K-pop group.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS closed their world tour 'The Wings Tour Final' on 05:00 pm on Dec. 10, in Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Performing for three consecutive days at the Gocheok SkyDome, the concert on its closing day alone gathered sixty hundred fans.

BTS closed with a big flourish their trip around the world and the 40 concerts that followed.

BTS after concert on Dec. 9. Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

BTS after concert on Dec. 9. Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

BTS covered all their tracks, from their debut track to their big hits, including 'Hip Hop Lover' 'Save Me' 'I Need U' 'DNA' 'Go Go' 'N.O' 'No More Dream' 'Boy in Luv' 'Danger' 'Fire' 'Run' 'Blood, Sweat & Tears.'

Fans went wild over Jin saying "I'm the worldwide handsome, beautifully born in Winter," and RM got a big applaud and shout from the crowd by saying "Welcome to our final concert." Jimin said "Let's blow the last night away. Enchante."

BTS sang 'You never walk alone' 'Best of Me' 'Path' 'Born Singer' and 'Spring Day' in response to fans' requests for encore songs. RM bid goodbye to fans, stating "I hope you walk with us, run with us, fly with us, always together never alone."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT