MIN HYO-RIN Discusses Her Relationship With TAEYANG, And Rumors Of Their Breakup

Actress Min Hyo-rin stated that her boyfriend Taeyang is her rock.

Some say that the two have put an end to their relationship.

Min Hyo-rin had an interview with Star News on the 8th.

Asked the question "As an actress, you must have some rough patches of your own. Is there a colleague or a friend you can share your feelings with?" Min Hyo-rin replied, "I have a boyfriend who's also a celebrity, so naturally I discuss things with him most of the time."

Min Hyo-rin and Taeyang and are in a relationship for quite some time. Some have said that the two broke up, as Taeyang's newest track 'Darling' speaks of lovers parting their ways.

In response, Min Hyo-rin stated "I've heard the rumors. Which was a surprise, because I never broke up. I think it's the lyrics that triggered the rumors.

Taeyang, on Aug. 16, at the 'White Knight' album release press conference held at D Museum, Hannam Dong, Seoul, stated "(Min Hyo-rin) is my biggest muse," showing his deep affection for his girlfriend, and denying rumors of the breakup.

Asked about her feelings upon hearing about the issue, Min Hyo-rin stated "I wouldn't have guessed at all. I was surprised and simultaneously felt thankful upon hearing the news."

The whole dating issue seemed to be delicate for her, as Min Hyo-rin revealed "If my boyfriend was not a celebrity or an actor, I would be more comfortable discussing my relationship. However, since he's an idol, in a group with other members, I'm much more careful."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

