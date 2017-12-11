1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MIN HYO-RIN Discusses Her Relationship With TAEYANG, And Rumors Of Their Breakup

중앙일보

입력

Actress Min Hyo-rin stated that her boyfriend Taeyang is her rock.

Some say that the two have put an end to their relationship.

Min Hyo-rin(left) and Taeyang. Photo from Instagram @hyorin_min(left) and @__youngbae__

Min Hyo-rin(left) and Taeyang. Photo from Instagram @hyorin_min(left) and @__youngbae__

Min Hyo-rin had an interview with Star News on the 8th.

Asked the question "As an actress, you must have some rough patches of your own. Is there a colleague or a friend you can share your feelings with?" Min Hyo-rin replied, "I have a boyfriend who's also a celebrity, so naturally I discuss things with him most of the time."

Photo from Instagram @hyorin_min

Photo from Instagram @hyorin_min

Min Hyo-rin and Taeyang and are in a relationship for quite some time. Some have said that the two broke up, as Taeyang's newest track 'Darling' speaks of lovers parting their ways.

Photo from Instagram @__youngbae__

Photo from Instagram @__youngbae__

In response, Min Hyo-rin stated "I've heard the rumors. Which was a surprise, because I never broke up. I think it's the lyrics that triggered the rumors.

Photo from Instagram @hyorin_min

Photo from Instagram @hyorin_min

Taeyang, on Aug. 16, at the 'White Knight' album release press conference held at D Museum, Hannam Dong, Seoul, stated "(Min Hyo-rin) is my biggest muse," showing his deep affection for his girlfriend, and denying rumors of the breakup.

Photo from Instagram @__youngbae__

Photo from Instagram @__youngbae__

Asked about her feelings upon hearing about the issue, Min Hyo-rin stated "I wouldn't have guessed at all. I was surprised and simultaneously felt thankful upon hearing the news."

Photo from Instagram @__youngbae__

Photo from Instagram @__youngbae__

The whole dating issue seemed to be delicate for her, as Min Hyo-rin revealed "If my boyfriend was not a celebrity or an actor, I would be more comfortable discussing my relationship. However, since he's an idol, in a group with other members, I'm much more careful."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT