IU Won't Be Joining 'Hyori's Home Stay' Season 2

Season 2 of 'Hyori's Home Stay,' themed Jeju Island in winter, is returning to air.

IU will be missed.

While the first season was filmed during the summer, the second season's production will begin in January next year.

'Hyori's Home Stay' was crowned the best reality show of 2017, earning the highest ratings in the JTBC network's history.

However, IU, who was a guest star in season 1, won't be returning for the show's second season and is scheduled to appear in another TV series.

