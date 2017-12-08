How Kang Mina of GUGUDAN Lost So Much Weight

Kang Mina of Gugudan shocked fans with a sudden weight loss.

Mina shocked her fans with her sudden transformation.

The 18-year-old idol was a trainee at the audition show 'Produce 101' broadcast on Mnet and debuted as a member of the girl group Gugudan in 2016.

"I think I lost about 3 to 4 kg," Mina told fans. She also revealed the secret to her successful diet: "I watched what I eat and work out at the gym. I also went for a light walk every chance I could get."

She's worked so hard to get fit!

