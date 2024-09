Having a fringe over one's forehead can totally change the whole look.

Let's play fringe or no fringe!

While we are more used to seeing Sana without bangs, the twenty-year-old star of TWICE looks extra adorable with fringe.

Here is a compilation of Sana with and without fringe so you can pick which you like better!

Sana with fringe

Sana without fringe

We are more convinced than ever this doe-eyed beauty could certainly get away with any hair-do. What do you think?

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com