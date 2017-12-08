Updates On Actor Ji Chang-wook Serving In The Military

Actor Ji Chang-wook shared his whereabouts after he was enlisted in the army.

He's gorgeous with or without the actor halo effect!

On Dec. 6, Ji Chang-wook posted on his Instagram, "Returning to my unit. [About to be] promoted."

The photo shows Ji Chang-wook saluting in his military uniform. Smiling lightly, he stares straight into the camera.

Ji Chang-wook, starting his service from August, still remains on duty.

He made his debut in the 2008 aired television series 'You Stole My Heart.' He further appeared in 'My Too Perfect Sons'(2009), 'Smile Again'(2010), 'Empress Ki' (2013), and 'Suspicious Partner' (2017). Ji Chang-wook will be discharged in May, 2019.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

