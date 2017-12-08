1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JIN and EXO XIUMIN … Check Out These Six Hamster Lookalike Idols

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

These idols are called 'hamzzi-sang,' a Korean pet word for those who resemble cute little hamsters.

Click to see the full list! Have we left out anyone?

1. EXO's Xiumin

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

EXO's Xiumin is our first pick! With slick, mono-lid eyes and skin as white as snow, he's nicknamed the fangirl/fanboy fairy,' luring people into being his fans. Fans call him 'Min-seok-zzi,' a combination of Xiumin's Korean name Min-seok and a cute sound linked to hamsters, or fans refer to him as outright 'hamster.'

2. VIXX's Leo

Photo from Instagram @leo_jungtw

Photo from Instagram @leo_jungtw

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

VIXX's Leo, towering over everyone in his model-like figure, while unseemingly so, resembles a hamster. Fans adore how he nibbles at his food or how he seems to have a food pocket on the side of his mouth.

3. BTS's Jin

Photo from @BTS_twt

Photo from @BTS_twt

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fans love how he eats his food! Given the nickname 'EatJin,' BTS' Jin resembles a hamster eating his food.

4. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi

Photo from Twitter @pledis_17

Photo from Twitter @pledis_17

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi has eyes that bend into the most precious shape when he smiles, and his plump cheeks are to die for. Being SEVENTEEN's leader, he shows off his surprisingly masculine charms with his powerful choreography.

5. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul 

Photo from Instagram @mamamoo_official

Photo from Instagram @mamamoo_official

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, has her own lovely charms behind her chic, posh face. Her smile accentuates her beautiful cheekbones, resembling a cute little hamster.

6. TWICE's Sana

Photo from Instagram @twicetagram

Photo from Instagram @twicetagram

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Widely known for her hamster-like resemblance even before her debut, TWICE's Sana has snow-white skin, chubby cheeks, and shining eyes. She showed off her 'aegyo' appearing on the JTBC entertainment show 'Knowing Bros.'

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT