Throwback Photos Of EXO's CHANYEOL In School

Photo from EXO official website (left) and Instagram.

Throwback pictures of EXO's Chanyeol in school!

How would you feel if Chanyeol was sitting next to you in school?

Photo from Instagram.

Shots of Chanyeol on campus were uploaded on Instagram, on June 5. Chanyeol is sticking straws into the coffee cups himself. The uploader, who probably seems to have met Chanyeol in person, posted the photos with the hashtags #EXO #Chanyeol. The photos have gone viral reaching worldwide fans, with more than 2,000 likes four hours since its upload. The photos are spreading to fans' social media accounts and other online communities as well.

The uploader commented #Chanyeoltreateduswithcoffee #Heevenputthestrawsinhimself #Suchagentleman #Heevendidhishomework #Lookathisbroadshoulders #Sadlythesemestersover #WTF #EXO #Chanyeol #Byebye.

Photo from EXO&#39;s official website.

Chanyeol majored in the Culture and Arts Management from Kyunghee Cyber University, Seoul. The photos are presumed to be taken from his graduate school courses. His group, EXO, recently won '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)'s 'Album Of The Year' award with 'THE WAR.'

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

