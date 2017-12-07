BTS Tops Japan's Oricon Singles Chart

World famous K-pop group BTS topped Japan's Oricon Singles Chart.

BTS charms Japan!

On Dec. 7, Japan's Oricon Singles Chart revealed that BTS' eighth single 'MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow,' released on Dec. 6, topped the chart with 269,861 points on the first day of release.

BTS topped the Oricon Singles Chart five consecutive times with their 2015 released single 'FOR YOU' 'I NEED U (Japanese Ver.)' 2016 released single 'RUN (Japanese ver.)', single released last May 'Blood Sweat & Tears.'

In addition, SoundScan Japan revealed BTS' daily sales to be 342,655.

BTS' eighth Japanese single contains a total of three songs; 'DNA' from 'LOVE YOURSELF: HER', the Japanese version of 'MIC Drop,' and the winter song 'Crystal Snow.' Pre-ordered over 300,000 in advance, the eighth single attracted much attention even before its release.

BTS plans to appear on Dec. 22 TV Asahi's 'MUSIC STATION SUPER LIVE 2017.' The show, an end-of-the-year ceremonial show in which hottest Japanese celebs appear, is one of the four major end-of-the-year music shows.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

