IU Performs Her Adorable Little Victory Dance Off-Stage for Fans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma (left) and Youtube.

Photo from Youtube.

"Happy daesang (Korean word for the grand prize)!"

Click to see IU's cute little dance!

IU performed a little victory dance for fans singing a congratulatory song.

IU won 'Album Of The Year' award at the '2017 Melon Music Awards (MMA)' held at Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, winning one of the three grand prizes. IU showed her love for her fans by noting 'UAENA,' her official fan club, a number of times during her acceptance speech.

Photo from Youtube

The next day, IU was showered by fans' greetings on her way to her national tour concert. Singing to the Happy Birthday melody, fans congratulated IU, singing "Happy daesang!" IU danced around merrily to the song.

Lightly bowing her head down twice to her fans, IU went off into the stadium, greeting her fans until she was out of sight.

When a boy fan asked IU if "she was swelling up with emotions yesterday," IU shook her head, coyly stating "no," which made her fans laugh out loud.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

