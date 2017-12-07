1 읽는 중

BTS Makes History with Their Latest Record-breaking Album

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

There is no arguing BTS is the hottest name in the K-pop scene at the moment.

The globally popular boy band sold over 1,420,000 copies of their latest album, LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her, making it the biggest selling album according to the Gaon Music Chart. Since the album's release on September 17, BTS' fifth extended play (EP) sold 1,424,886 copies in total.

Suga (left) and Jimin (right) of BTS

It is the first album to sell over 1,200,000 copies in sixteen years since the five-member pop music group g.o.d's 4th album released in November 2011, which sold 1,441,209 copies.

The album also landed in 50th on The Billboard 200 and topped The World Albums chart.

With the EP's success, BTS hit no. 12 on the Billboard's Top 100 Artists.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

