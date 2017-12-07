1 읽는 중

RED VELVET And GFRIEND React To HYUNA's 'Lip & Hip' Performance Live

Red Velvet and GFriend members were caught on camera shocked by Hyuna's provocative on-stage performance.

Was Hyuna's performance too provocative for the K-pop girl groups?

Photo from MBC MUSIC(left) and Youtube Channel Mera.

On Dec. 2, the '2017 Melon Music Awards (MMA)' was held at Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul.

Hyuna staged her newest song 'Lip & Hip.'

Photo from MBC MUSIC.

Before the song began, several motorcycles showed up on stage, filling audiences with awe on what was about to happen. Hyuna, posed on an automobile with a license plate stating 'Lip & Hip,' appeared on stage.

Photo from MBC MUSIC.

Hyuna, mesmerizing the crowd with her powerful choreography, captured everyone with her trademark sexy moves.

A fan caught Red Velvet and GFriend members in the same frame. Nodding their heads to the music, and beating their feet to the beat, they even sang along to the song although it had only been a few days since its release.

Photo from MBC MUSIC.

Photo from Youtube Channel Mera.

Photo from MBC MUSIC.

Photo from Youtube Channel Mera.

When Hyuna lifted her breasts with her hands, as a part of the choreography, Red Velvet members broke into laughter, seemingly embarrassed at the scene.

Check out the video clip showing Red Velvet and GFriend members reactions to Hyuna!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

