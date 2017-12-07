1 읽는 중

사회

Fans Place WannaOne's Kang Daniel At The Heart Of New York's Times Square

중앙일보

입력

Wannable (WannaOne fandom) put WannaOne's Kang Daniel at the heart of New York's Times Square, commemorating his birthday.

Happy belated birthday, Kang Daniel!

Photo from Instagram @kangdanielholic(left) and Twitter @kangdaniel_com

In light of Kang Daniel's 22th birthday (Dec. 10), fans aired a happy birthday message for Kang Daniel on eight billboards in Times Square. The ad is to air until Dec. 11, starting from Dec. 4.

Photo from Twitter @kangdaniel_com

The ad airs Kang Daniel's moments in an M/V and on-stage performances. With the clip, fans added the phrase "Truly, Madly, Deeply Happy Birthday to Kang Daniel."

Photo from Twitter @kangdaniel_com

A K-pop idol, especially a solo member, to be featured on the billboard of Times Square is very unusual.

Fans, along with the billboard in Times Square, also aired the ad in Busan, where Kang Daniel's from, and on more than 30 subway billboards near Gangnam and Mapo District of Seoul.

Photo from Instagram @kangdanielholic

WannaOne, meanwhile, won awards for the 'Best Male Group' 'Best New Male Artist' and 'Best Of Next' at the '2017 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards).' Also winning the 'Best New Artist' at the '2017 MelOn Music Awards,' they proved themselves as a hot rookie once more.

By Bongbong and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

