Complete List Of MAMA Grand Prize Winners Since 2013

MAMA hosted by the general contents company CJ E&M, starred K-pop starts such as EXO, BTS, Red Velvet, WannaOne, Taemin, Hyukoh Band, Heize, Bolbbalgan4, among many others.

Three awards of 'Artist Of The Year,' 'Song Of The Year,' and 'Album Of The Year,' especially, are regarded as MAMA's grand prizes. BTS, TWICE, and EXO were the respective recipients of the three awards of '2017 MAMA.'

Let's check up on the previous winners of MAMA's grand prizes since 2013.

2013 MAMA



Artist Of The Year = G-Dragon

G-Dragon won 'Artist Of The Year' with his studio album 'COUP D'ETAT' released on Sep. 2013. Listed tracks such as 'Crooked' and 'Niliria' were received well by fans and critics. G-Dragon also successfully closed his solo tour '2013 World Tour: ONE OF A KIND.'



Song Of The Year = Cho Yong-pil's 'BOUNCE'

Cho Yong-pil, a legendary figure in Korean rock music, released his 19th album 'Hello' in 10 years, with listed track 'BOUNCE' winning MAMA's 'Song Of The Year.' Rapper Verbal Jint participated in the song as well. The album 'Hello,' sold over 250,000 in the year 2013, proving that Cho Yong-pil is still popular in the present as he was in the past.

Album Of The Year = EXO's 'XOXO (Kiss&Hug)'

EXO won 'Album Of The Year' with its first album 'XOXO.' Listed tracks, including the title 'Wolf And The Beauty,' 'Baby, Don't Cry' and 'Peter Pan' were loved. Total album sales, including the Chinese version and the repackage version, went over a million.

2014 MAMA

Artist Of The Year = EXO

Members Chris and Luhan left the team, but EXO's winning streaks continued! The public loved EXO's album 'Overdose' and the identical title.

Song Of The Year = Taeyang's 'Eyes, Nose, Lips'

'Eyes, Nose, Lips' is the title of Taeyang's second studio album 'RISE,' with Taeyang writing the lyrics himself. The lyrics are said to be about Taeyang's own experiences. The song ranked No.2 in the 2014 Gaon Digital Album Chart.

Album Of The Year = EXO's 'Overdose'

'Overdose,' EXO's second mini album released in May 2014, rose to the top of Gaon Chart's Yearly Album Sales Chart. The public loved EXO's identically titled song 'Overdose.'

2015 MAMA

Artist Of The Year = BIGBANG

BIGBANG, after a long vacancy of a thousand days, was elected as 'Artist Of The Year.' BIGBANG released for four consecutive months a 'MADE SERIES' project single once a month, starting from May 1st. Songs 'BANG BANG BANG' 'LOSER' 'BAE BAE' were loved by many.

Song Of The Year = BIGBANG's 'BANG BANG BANG'

'BANG BANG BANG' topped the 2015 Gaon Digital Chart. 'LOSER' placed second, 'BAE BAE' fourth, and 'IF YOU' ranked 29th, with eight songs breaking the top 100.

Album Of The Year = EXO's 'EXODUS'

EXO's second studio album 'EXODUS' rewarded EXO with 'Album Of The Year' award for three consecutive years. EXO sold, again, over a million, including the repackage version and Chinese version. EXO's title 'CALL ME BABY' ranked No.7 on the 2015 Gaon Digital Chart.

2016 MAMA

Artist Of The Year = BTS

BTS' October released album 'WINGS,' selling a total of 750,000, topped the 2016 Gaon Album Chart. The May released 'The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Young Forever' sold over 360,000. The title 'Blood Sweat & Tears' was loved both in and out of Korea.

Song Of The Year = TWICE's 'CHEER UP'

TWICE's 'CHEER UP' is probably the most viral song of 2016. Topping Gaon and MelOn Charts, TWICE's 'CHEER UP' also set the record for breaking a hundred million streaming counts in the shortest time.

Album Of The Year = EXO's 'EX'ACT'

EXO's third studio album 'EX'ACT,' again, sold over a million. The title 'Monster' was especially well received. Kenzie and Deepflow took parts in the lyrics.

2017 MAMA

Artist Of The Year = BTS

BTS released on February its second repackage album 'YOU NEVER WALK ALONE,' and on September released its fifth mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her.' Songs 'Spring Day' 'DNA' 'MIC DROP' were all well received.

BTS became famous worldwide, being invited to perform at the '2017 American Music Awards,' and further proved so by appearing in U.S. major talk shows, such as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Song Of The Year = TWICE's 'SIGNAL'

TWICE's fourth mini album 'SIGNAL,' with the identical title, became an instant hit, with JYP Entertainment's Park Jin Young responsible for the melody and lyrics. 'KNOCK KNOCK,' especially, ranked No. 3 in the first half of 2017 Gaon Digital Chart.

Album Of The Year = EXO's 'The War'

EXO's fourth studio album 'The War,' sold over 940,000, and the repackage album sold over 440,000. EXO became a quadruple million seller (selling over a million albums for four consecutive years).

'Ko Ko Bop,' the title for 'The War,' topped the August Gaon Digital Charts. EXO, for five consecutive years, was nominated for 'Album Of The Year.'

'MAMA' is hosted by the general contents company CJ E&M. Starting off as 'Mnet KM Music Festival (MKMF)' in 1999, it reached its 10 year anniversary in 2008.

'MKMF' transformed into 'MAMA' in 2009. 'MAMA' went global in 2010 beginning with Macao, later being held in Singapore in 2011, and Hong Kong from 2012 to 2016. In 2017, MAMA was hosted in a total of three nations; Vietnam, Japan, and Hong Kong.

