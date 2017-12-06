Thigh's the Limit: IU Shows Off Her Slim Legs in Short Shorts

At 162cm, IU has surprisingly long legs.

If you've got it, flaunt it!

Fans are swooning over the Instagram video of IU walking alongside the wall painting by Uaena, her fan club. The wall painting was dedicated to IU as her birthday present.

Sporting a blue oxford shirt coupled with short jeans, IU shows off her slim and long legs.

"She seems taller than her actual height," read one comment. Many complimented her outfit, commenting that it "accentuates her long and slim legs."

The 24-year-old singer-actress won the Best Female Artist Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com