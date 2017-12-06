1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Thigh's the Limit: IU Shows Off Her Slim Legs in Short Shorts

중앙일보

입력

IU in short shorts, from a YouTube clip uploaded by her fan (https://youtu.be/gUFUwREvK1g)

IU in short shorts, from a YouTube clip uploaded by her fan (https://youtu.be/gUFUwREvK1g)

IU&#39;s Instagram @dlwlrma

IU&#39;s Instagram @dlwlrma

At 162cm, IU has surprisingly long legs.

If you've got it, flaunt it!

Fans are swooning over the Instagram video of IU walking alongside the wall painting by Uaena, her fan club. The wall painting was dedicated to IU as her birthday present.

IU&#39;s Instagram @dlwlrma

IU&#39;s Instagram @dlwlrma

Sporting a blue oxford shirt coupled with short jeans, IU shows off her slim and long legs.

"She seems taller than her actual height," read one comment. Many complimented her outfit, commenting that it "accentuates her long and slim legs."

관련기사

The 24-year-old singer-actress won the Best Female Artist Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT