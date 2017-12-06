Breaking! BTS Releases New Promotion Song 'WITH SEOUL'

BTS reaches out to the world, once again, with a song about Seoul, South Korea.

BTS is the voice of Seoul, South Korea! *English lyrics included*

The city of Seoul released BTS' promotion song 'WITH SEOUL' on Dec. 6, noon. Also dubbed the 'Seoul Song,' the rhythms remind you of gukak (Korean classical music) with a pop-like melody blending in harmoniously. The lyrics embody a message saying that 'Seoul is a warm, friendly city full of joy and fun.'

Kim Tae-myung, chief manager of the Seoul Tourism Department, shared the backstory on the 'Seoul Song.' The song was created to "reach out to young fans, presenting Seoul as a young and vibrant city, and BTS could best represent our intentions." Officials describe the song as a mixture of Korean traditions and BTS' own witty charms, with singer Lee Hyun responsible for the melody and lyrics. The lyrics 'I love Seoul Seoul' repeats itself over and over again.

Seoul officials plan to play the song at internal and external events. BTS also plans to perform the 'Seoul Song' at their concerts, spreading the name of Seoul to the global community. You can download the entire song from www.visitseoul.net for free.

An M/V starring BTS members will be released as well. BTS is filming the M/V in Namsan, Cheonggyecheon, Seoullo 7017, Yeouido Hangang Park, and many more venues in Seoul. You can catch the video, from Dec. 13, on www.youtube.com/visitseoul.

BTS became the face of Seoul by appearing in 'BTS's Seoul Life,' an advertisement designed to reach and attract foreign tourists. The ad has been presented in more than a 100 nations all over the world via television and online since last October.

BTS, a Korean boy group with over ten million Twitter followers and responsible for ten M/Vs over a hundred million Youtube views, was also invited to perform at the '2017 American Music Awards' on Nov. 19, Los Angeles, U.S.

The weekly magazine PEOPLE will feature BTS as 'the hottest boy group in the world' in their upcoming December edition.

BTS' promotion song 'WITH SEOUL'

I'll be the place where you can lay down your weary head

I'll be by your side when everything's just too much to handle, yet you can't give up I'll be the place where you can lay down your weary headI'll be by your side when everything's just too much to handle, yet you can't give up I love Seoul Seoul I'll give you hope Seoul Seoul

I'll look deep into your eyes, walk to your pace side by side, and put a smile on your face I love Seoul Seoul I'll be worthy of your love Seoul Seoul

I'll be worth your time singing, I'll be that someone Oh Seoul, I'm here always, ready to make you happy, just see

Oh Seoul, I'm here for you, with my ears, eyes, and arms wide open Don't forget, I have so much to give you, when the whole world seems to be against you

I'll reciprocate everything, especially the trust you put in me I love Seoul Seoul I'll give you hope Seoul Seoul

I'll look deep into your eyes, walk to your pace side by side, and put a smile on your face. I love Seoul Seoul I'll be worthy of your love Seoul Seoul

I'll be worth your time singing, I'll be that someone Oh Seoul, I'm here always, ready to make you happy, just see

Oh Seoul, I'm here for you, with my ears, eyes, and arms wide open [Rap]

When the wind carries your stifled sigh through the streets in the middle of the night

When you're so weak that even the lightest breeze can break your heart

(Don't worry)

I'll be by your side forever. I'll be by your side forever

I feel you in this city, I SEOUL U with Seoul between me and you Oh Seoul, I'm here always, ready to make you happy, just see

Oh Seoul, I'm here for you, with my ears, eyes, and arms wide open I love Seoul, I love Seoul, I love Seoul

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

