BIGBANG's T.O.P Wins Most Notorious Celebrity Of The Year

BIGBANG's T.O.P topped the list for '2017's Most Notorious Celebrity.'

And other infamous celebs to follow

T.O.P on way to trial for charges of smoking marijuana. Seoul Central District Court. Photo by Yang Gwang Sam.

DC Inside, a South Korean internet forum, conducted a survey from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2 on the 'Most Notorious Celebrity Of The Year,' ranking T.O.P No. 1, with actor Yoo Ah-in as the runner-up and ex-TVXQ and now-JYJ member Park Yoo-chun to follow.

Photo from DC Inside.

First Place: BIGBANG's T.O.P

T.O.P, taking the lead with 2771 votes out of a total of 25,157, reaching 10.8% of the total votes. T.O.P was sentenced to 10 months with two years of probation for smoking marijuana four times with singer trainee Han Seo-hee from Oct. 9 to 14 at his residence in Yongsan District, Seoul.

T.O.P on way to trial for charges of smoking marijuana. Seoul Central District Court. Photo by Yang Gwang Sam.

T.O.P, regarding the sentence, stated "I acknowledge all of my wrongdoings and humbly accept the sentence. I deeply regret my actions." He added, "Reflecting on this event, I'll prevent a similar happening, and I promise to become a changed man."

Second Place: Yoo Ah-in

Actor Yoo Ah-in was the runner-up with 2,357 votes, 9.4% of the total votes. Yoo Ah-in was swept up in controversy over being exempt from military duty for health issues in June.

Photo from JoongAng.

He was also the center of debate with netizens via social media in November, with his name topping the most searched keywords of every website. Yoo Ah-in's name was linked to keywords such as 'squash' 'feminist' and 'Twitter.'

Third Place: Park Yoo-chun.

JYJ's Park took third place with 2034 votes, an 8.1% of the total votes.

Photo from JoongAng.

Park Yoo-chun, who faced rape and prostitution allegations, was acquitted. While he announced plans for marriage this upcoming September, his marriage was postponed, raising questions.

Other celebs include SHINee's Onew, NU'EST W's Kang Dong-ho, Super Junior's Kangin and Choi Siwon.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

