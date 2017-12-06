1 읽는 중

Actor-Fashionista Jung Woo-sung Shows How to Stay Warm without Sacrificing Great Style

Jung Woo-sung in the long down jacket

While padded jackets are a staple in the frigid cold of winter, it's hard to avoid looking like a bundled up mess under the bulky layer.

He finally got on board with the latest Korean fashion trend!

When multiple layers become mandatory, how does one manage to look stylish while staying warm out there?

Jung Woo-sung&#39;s official Facebook

If you are not a winter person, rejoice. Here's a fashion trend you can finally get on board with: long down jackets are happening this winter in Korea.

Jung Woo-sung in the long down jacket

The Asura (2016) star Jung Woo-sung was spotted modeling the trendy long down jacket looking cozy - andincredibly chic.

As the 44-year-old actor proved, you don't have to sacrifice great style to stay warm. The long down jacket will definitely keep you warm and stylish this winter.

Jung is currently serving as a UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) goodwill ambassador.

"I don't have a lofty reason behind this," said the actor. "I'm only returning the tremendous love and support I have received as a star to the children," he added.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

