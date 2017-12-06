1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Crowned the Most Tweeted-about Artist on Twitter, Beating Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

중앙일보

입력

BTS is the most tweeted-about artist on Twitter in 2017.

If you needed further proof that BTS is a big deal, here it is.

Top 10 most tweeted-about music artists in the U.S.
1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)
3. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)
4. Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper)
5. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)
6. Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony)
7. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
8. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
9. Rihanna (@rihanna)
10. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)
BTS (@BTS_twt) was crowned the most tweeted-about artist on Twitter, beating a number of other top artists such as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande.

2017 has been a big year for K-pop on Twittersphere.

EXO (@weareoneexo) is the most followed celebrity that joined in 2017, with 1.66 million followers as of December 6. Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt) came second.

The most popular celebrities who joined in 2017
1. EXO (@weareoneEXO)
2. Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt)
3. LaVar Ball (@Lavarbigballer)
4. Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22)
5. Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder)
6. Morrissey (@officialmoz)
7. Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay)
8. Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton)
9. Asahd Khaled (@asahdkhaled)
EXO's latest single 'Kokobop' also claimed the most tweeted song hashtag of the year. GOT7's 'You Are' and 'Never Ever' were placed third and eighth respectively.

Songs with the most # mentions
1. Ko Ko Bop - EXO (#kokobop)
2. Hey Ma - Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello (#heyma)
3. You Are - GOT7 (#youare)
4. Work From Home - Fifth Harmony (#workfromhome)
5. Reggaeton Lento - CNCO (#reggaetonlento)
6. Hey DJ - CNCO & Yandel (#heydj)
7. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber (#love_yourself)
8. Never Ever - GOT7 (#neverever)
9. Exs and Ohs - Elle King (#exsandohs)
10. PILLOWTALK - Zayn (#pillowtalk)

관련기사

BTS boasts 10,812,068 Twitter followers as of December 6 KST and is the first-ever Korean account to reach 10 million followers.

This particular clip where BTS members are playing a prank on Jungkook asleep was the most retweeted tweet on Twitter Korea.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT