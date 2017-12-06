BTS Crowned the Most Tweeted-about Artist on Twitter, Beating Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

BTS is the most tweeted-about artist on Twitter in 2017.
If you needed further proof that BTS is a big deal, here it is.
Top 10 most tweeted-about music artists in the U.S.
1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)
3. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)
4. Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper)
5. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)
6. Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony)
7. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
8. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
9. Rihanna (@rihanna)
10. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)
BTS (@BTS_twt) was crowned the most tweeted-about artist on Twitter, beating a number of other top artists such as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande.
2017 has been a big year for K-pop on Twittersphere.
EXO (@weareoneexo) is the most followed celebrity that joined in 2017, with 1.66 million followers as of December 6. Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt) came second.
The most popular celebrities who joined in 2017
1. EXO (@weareoneEXO)
2. Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt)
3. LaVar Ball (@Lavarbigballer)
4. Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22)
5. Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder)
6. Morrissey (@officialmoz)
7. Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay)
8. Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton)
9. Asahd Khaled (@asahdkhaled)
EXO's latest single 'Kokobop' also claimed the most tweeted song hashtag of the year. GOT7's 'You Are' and 'Never Ever' were placed third and eighth respectively.
Songs with the most # mentions
1. Ko Ko Bop - EXO (#kokobop)
2. Hey Ma - Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello (#heyma)
3. You Are - GOT7 (#youare)
4. Work From Home - Fifth Harmony (#workfromhome)
5. Reggaeton Lento - CNCO (#reggaetonlento)
6. Hey DJ - CNCO & Yandel (#heydj)
7. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber (#love_yourself)
8. Never Ever - GOT7 (#neverever)
9. Exs and Ohs - Elle King (#exsandohs)
10. PILLOWTALK - Zayn (#pillowtalk)
BTS boasts 10,812,068 Twitter followers as of December 6 KST and is the first-ever Korean account to reach 10 million followers.
This particular clip where BTS members are playing a prank on Jungkook asleep was the most retweeted tweet on Twitter Korea.
