BTS Crowned the Most Tweeted-about Artist on Twitter, Beating Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

BTS is the most tweeted-about artist on Twitter in 2017.

If you needed further proof that BTS is a big deal, here it is.

Top 10 most tweeted-about music artists in the U.S.

1. BTS (@BTS_twt)

2. Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

3. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)

4. Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper)

5. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)

6. Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony)

7. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

8. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)

9. Rihanna (@rihanna)

10. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

BTS (@BTS_twt) was crowned the most tweeted-about artist on Twitter, beating a number of other top artists such as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande.

2017 has been a big year for K-pop on Twittersphere.

EXO (@weareoneexo) is the most followed celebrity that joined in 2017, with 1.66 million followers as of December 6. Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt) came second.

The most popular celebrities who joined in 2017

1. EXO (@weareoneEXO)

2. Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt)

3. LaVar Ball (@Lavarbigballer)

4. Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22)

5. Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder)

6. Morrissey (@officialmoz)

7. Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay)

8. Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton)

9. Asahd Khaled (@asahdkhaled)

EXO's latest single 'Kokobop' also claimed the most tweeted song hashtag of the year. GOT7's 'You Are' and 'Never Ever' were placed third and eighth respectively.

Songs with the most # mentions

1. Ko Ko Bop - EXO (#kokobop)

2. Hey Ma - Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello (#heyma)

3. You Are - GOT7 (#youare)

4. Work From Home - Fifth Harmony (#workfromhome)

5. Reggaeton Lento - CNCO (#reggaetonlento)

6. Hey DJ - CNCO & Yandel (#heydj)

7. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber (#love_yourself)

8. Never Ever - GOT7 (#neverever)

9. Exs and Ohs - Elle King (#exsandohs)

10. PILLOWTALK - Zayn (#pillowtalk)

BTS boasts 10,812,068 Twitter followers as of December 6 KST and is the first-ever Korean account to reach 10 million followers.

This particular clip where BTS members are playing a prank on Jungkook asleep was the most retweeted tweet on Twitter Korea.

