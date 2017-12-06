1 읽는 중

IU's Collaboration Stage With Unknown Musicians Touches Heart Of '2017 MMA' Audience

Singer IU touched hearts of viewers with a collaboration performance with lesser-known musicians.

How IU honors the music industry.

IU was the recipient of a total of three awards of '2017 Melon Music Awards (MMA),' including the grand prize 'Album Of The Year' along with 'Top 10 Award' and 'Best Song Writer.'

But what went viral was IU's stage performance.

After IU's solo performance of 'Through The Night' took place, her performance of 'Dear name,' accompanied by a piano solo, began. Proceeding through the first verse solo, she was joined in by others in her second verse.

Unknown artists, a newbie only a month after debut, chorus singers, buskers, and many more musicians joined in on IU's singing. Their names appeared on the large screen, further giving meaning to the track title.

The song stopped for a brief moment, giving artists to state their names. "My name is Yang Seung-ho" "My name is Kim Ga-hee" "My name is Shin Moon-chul" "My name is Um Tae-woo," representing something of a breakthrough moment for those pursuing a career in the music industry.

IU, putting her microphone down and silencing herself, allowed the many 'names' to perform by themselves on stage.

IU's fellow artists applauded loudly at the thoughtful stage.

IU, upon receiving the 'Album Of The Year' award, stated "I yearned for this award, and it indeed feels good to hold it in my hand. I thank all the listeners and fans. I'll continue perspiring to become a singer and a producer who understands the significant value of 'music,' and stay away from perceiving music solely as a means of fame and wealth."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

