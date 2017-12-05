Top Chinese Actress Fan Bing Bing's Little Brother to Make His Big K-pop Debut

Top Chinese actress Fan Bing Bing's little brother Fan Chung Chung is a trainee at a South Korean entertainment agency.

He could be the next K-pop star to win over our hearts.

Yuehua Entertainment told the press that "Fan Chung Chung has been training for a year."

No further details have been revealed about his debut.

Fan Bing Bing has openly expressed her love for his little brother who is 19 years younger.

Some of the notable artists at the Yueha Entertainment include Cosmic Girls and the 'Produce 101' trainees Ahn Hyung Sub and Lee Eui Woong.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

