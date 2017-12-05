1 읽는 중

"Beautiful Inside Out" IU Makes Huge Donation to Her Alma Mater

ⓒ LOEN Entertainment

The student newspaper of Dongduk Girls&#39; High School published a story about IU&#39;s donations.

IU donated $20,000 for five consecutive years to her alma mater, Dongduk Girls' High School.

"She always had a smile on her face despite her busy schedule," said her teacher.

The 24-year-old singer's good deed was covered on the school's student newspaper.

According to the article, IU has made yearly donations to her alma mater since 2013 for scholarship funding.

Teachers who taught IU also spoke highly of the singer. "She was a student who was always polite and humble. She always had a smile on her face despite her busy schedule," the interview read.

The students of Dongduk Girls' High School are rooting for this proud alumna.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

