Kang Daniel Finally Reunites with His Twin Sister

Ailee&#39;s Instagram @aileeonline

Ailee Instagrammed a photo of herself and Wanna One's Kang Daniel from Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) on December 2.

Long-lost twins reunited!

"I've found my twin brother. We were both surprised taking this photo," read the caption.

Ailee and Daniel are beaming widely at the camera, making the peace sign.

"They do seem so much alike," read one comment. "Ailee and Daniel could be siblings," read another.

Kang Daniel has been known as "the Ailee look-alike" ever since his trainee days on the reality audition show 'Produce 101' broadcast on Mnet.

On December 1, both attended the MAMA 2017 held in Hong Kong. Ailee won the 'Best Original Sound Track Award' and Wanna One, of which Kang Daniel is a member, won the 'Best Male Group Award' and the 'Best New Artist Award.'

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

