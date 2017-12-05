1 읽는 중

Video Clip Of BTS Worn Out After Stage Performance

중앙일보

입력

BTS members are giving their everything for ARMY.

The clip will simultaneously warm and break your heart.

Photo from Mnet.

BTS performed 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix Ver.)' at '2017 MAMA' in Hong Kong on Dec. 1st.

The choreography seems intense even at a glance, but BTS members, without a single mistake or flinch, finished the entire song and choreography with perfection.

A video footage taken by a fan, however, revealed the aftermaths of the performance, which was very different from the A-perfect vibe BTS gave off on-stage.

BTS members, clearly out of breath and sweating like crazy, could barely hold themselves up, leaning on the walls of the stage and holding their heads down in fatigue.

As they went up the stairs, they clung to the handrails, relying on the rails to almost pull themselves upwards. While members seemed to be in physical pain, they did not forget to greet fellow artists, touching the hearts of many.

You can also catch a glimpse of BTS' love for ARMY in members' acceptance speech. BTS won '2017 MAMA's 'Artist Of The Year' award. In his acceptance speech, RM stated "Without ARMY, we couldn't have won. We've earned every right to be standing here, and we're not sad even a little bit. We're truly proud."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

