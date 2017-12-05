BTS Once Again The 'First' K-Pop Artist To Break Overseas Chart

BTS continues its winning streak yet once again!

It's not even surprising anymore.

Billboard announced on Dec. 4 that BTS ranked 28th on the Billboard Hot 100 songs with 'MIC Drop' featuring Desiigner (and remixed by Steve Aoki), a first for K-pop groups.

PSY's smash "Gangnam Style," peaked at No. 2 for seven weeks on Billboard Hot 100 songs, but BTS is the first for a K-pop group to break the top 40. BTS' 'DNA' had charted No. 67 previously.

'MIC Drop Remix' entered No. 4 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales Chart, and No. 47 on Streaming Songs.

BTS' agency BigHit Entertainment stated "The U.S. seems to receiving 'MIC Drop Remix' well," further adding that "'MIC Drop' was KJYO's 11th-most-played song in the week, being played 53 times at KYJO Oklahoma City, Oklahoma's pop radio station."

'MIC Drop,' featuring American rapper Desiigner and world-famous DJ Steve Aoki, topped the U.S. iTunes Top Song Chart, while also ranking No. 1 in 50 nations all over North America, Europe, and Asia.

BTS ranked No. 46 on the U.K. 'Official Singles Chart Top 100' and No. 71 on Germany's 'Official Singles Chart Top 100,' breaking records for K-pop groups. BTS is also the first K-pop group to be invited to perform at 'The American Music Awards.'

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

