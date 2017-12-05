1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Producer Bang Si-hyuk To Be Awarded Presidential Citation For BTS' Big Break Overseas

중앙일보

입력

Bang Si-hyuk, the person responsible for your favorite idol group BTS and the founder and CEO of BigHit Entertainment, will be receiving a presidential citation. He has been chosen as the grand recipient for the overseas advancement category at the '2017 Korea Content Awards.'

Even the President of South Korea acknowledges BTS' Overseas Success

Bang Si-hyuk surrounded by BTS members. Photo from BigHit Entertainment.

Bang Si-hyuk surrounded by BTS members. Photo from BigHit Entertainment.

Hosted by South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and run by the Korea Creative Content Agency, the '2017 Korea Content Awards' will be held on Dec. 5 at COEX, Seoul.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment.

Reaching nine years of history, the 'Korea Content Awards' is the most prestigious award ceremony in rewarding those who've exercised influence over the production and distribution of Korean contents, giving joy and entertainment to the public viewers.

BTS at a local press conference prior to performing at the American Music Awards. Reaching Billboard&#39;s 7th rank with their album &#39;Love Yourself: Her&#39; released on September, BTS plans to appear in three major talk shows of ABC, CBS, and NBC. From the left: V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope. Photo from AFP=YONHAP.

BTS at a local press conference prior to performing at the American Music Awards. Reaching Billboard&#39;s 7th rank with their album &#39;Love Yourself: Her&#39; released on September, BTS plans to appear in three major talk shows of ABC, CBS, and NBC. From the left: V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope. Photo from AFP=YONHAP.

This year, a total of 27 recipients in four categories of overseas advancement, developing the broadcasting industry, animated films, and characters, will be presented with the honorable awards.

BTS performing at the 2017 American Music Awards. Photo from Twitter @AMAs.

BTS performing at the 2017 American Music Awards. Photo from Twitter @AMAs.

Bang Si-hyuk, along with seven other recipients, will be awarded in the category of overseas advancement.

BTS on NBC&#39;s The Ellen Show. Photo from NBC.

BTS on NBC&#39;s The Ellen Show. Photo from NBC.

Bang Si-hyuk was recognized for BTS' overseas success and contributing to the spread of Hanryu (Korean wave), with BTS having set records of winning the Top Social Artist Award at Billboard Music Awards 2017 and scoring among the top 10 on U.S. Billboard 200, a first for Asian artists.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT