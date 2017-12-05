BTS Producer Bang Si-hyuk To Be Awarded Presidential Citation For BTS' Big Break Overseas

Bang Si-hyuk, the person responsible for your favorite idol group BTS and the founder and CEO of BigHit Entertainment, will be receiving a presidential citation. He has been chosen as the grand recipient for the overseas advancement category at the '2017 Korea Content Awards.'

Even the President of South Korea acknowledges BTS' Overseas Success

Hosted by South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and run by the Korea Creative Content Agency, the '2017 Korea Content Awards' will be held on Dec. 5 at COEX, Seoul.

Reaching nine years of history, the 'Korea Content Awards' is the most prestigious award ceremony in rewarding those who've exercised influence over the production and distribution of Korean contents, giving joy and entertainment to the public viewers.

This year, a total of 27 recipients in four categories of overseas advancement, developing the broadcasting industry, animated films, and characters, will be presented with the honorable awards.

Bang Si-hyuk, along with seven other recipients, will be awarded in the category of overseas advancement.

Bang Si-hyuk was recognized for BTS' overseas success and contributing to the spread of Hanryu (Korean wave), with BTS having set records of winning the Top Social Artist Award at Billboard Music Awards 2017 and scoring among the top 10 on U.S. Billboard 200, a first for Asian artists.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

