The Complete List of '2017 MAMA' Winners

'The 2017 MAMA in Hong Kong' opened its grand finale on Dec. 1. Hosted by the general contents company CJ E&M, '2017 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards)' was flooded with the hottest artists and celebs.

Winners of '2017 MAMA' in Vietnam, Japan, and Hong Kong are all in here!

EXO took home the 'Album Of The Year,' the grand prize, and BTS won 'Artist Of The Year.' WannaOne took home the Best Male Group Award, rising as the rookie of the year.

EXO, winning the 'Album Of The Year,' became the awardee of MAMA's grand prize for five consecutive years. EXO stated, "We were able to reach the top once again thanks to EXO-L (EXO fan club)." EXO added, "Four consecutive years as a million seller and five consecutive years of being a grand prize winner, this is unbelievable."

BTS, two consecutive years 'Artist Of The Year,' thanked their fandom 'ARMY' in return. Leader RM praised ARMY, saying that "people I meet seem to be more interested in ARMY than BTS, they keep asking me about the tremendous fandom BTS has."

RM added, "We wouldn't have had our chance to shine if it wasn't for you." "The title 'Artist Of The Year' says so much about all that ARMY did for us."

WannaOne was awarded the 'Best Male Group Award.' Winning against EXO, GOT7, NU'EST W, BTS, SEVENTEEN, WannaOne members were stricken with awe when the winner was announced.

WannaOne leader Kang Daniel stated "It's an honor in itself to be on the stages of 'MAMA.' I can't believe we were granted this enormous award." "A huge thanks to Wannable (WannaOne fandom) and we love you so much."

Here's the full list of '2017 MAMA.'

Artist Of The Year = BTS (Bangtan Boys)

Song Of The Year = TWICE 'SIGNAL'

Album Of The Year = EXO 'The War' (The 4th Album)

Best New Male Artist = WANNA ONE

Best New Female Artist = PRISTIN

Best Male Group = WANNA ONE

Best Female Group = RED VELVET

Best Male Artist = ZICO

Best Female Artist = IU

Best Dance Performance Solo = TAEMIN

Best Dance Performance Male Group = SEVENTEEN 'Don't Wanna Cry'

Best Dance Performance Female Group = TWICE 'SIGNAL'

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo = YOON JONG SHIN 'Like It'

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo = HEIZE 'You, Clouds, Rain'

Best Vocal Performance Group = BOLBBANLGAN4 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Best Band Performance = HYUKOH 'TOMBOY'

Best Hiphop & Urban Music = HEIZE 'Don't Know You'

Best Collaboration = DYNAMIC DUO, CHEN 'nosedive'

Best OST = AILEE 'I Will Go To You Like The First Snow'

Best Music Video = BTS 'Spring Day'

Favorite Vietnamese Artist Presented By Close up = Son Tung M-TP

Worldwide Favorite Artist = SEVENTEEN

Best Of Next = Chung Ha

Best Of Next = WannaOne

Best Concert Performer = MONSTA X

Best Asian Style In Japan = EXO-CBX

Best Asian Style In Hong Kong = BTS

Mwave Global Fans' Choice = EXO

Discovery Of The Year = NU'EST W

Inspired Achievement = Akimoto Yasushi

World Performer = GOT7

New Asian Artist = NCT 127

Style In Music = Sunmi



[Best Asian Artist]

Best Asian Artist Vietnam = Toc Tien

Best Asian Artist Thailand = Lula

Best Asian Artist Singapore = Aisyah Aziz

Best Asian Artist Indonesia = Agnez Mo

Best Asian Artist Japan = AKB48

Best Asian Artist Mandarin = Karen Mok



[Professional Category Winners]

Best Executive Producer Of The Year = George Trivino, TRUE COLOR MUSIC

Best Producer Of The Year = PDOGG

Best Composer Of The Year = -Raisa Andriana & Isyana Sarasvati

Best Engineer Of The Year = Dat Nguyen Minh, AD PRODUCTION

Best Video Director Of The Year = Atsushi Makino, P.I.C.S.

Best Choreographer Of The Year = Choi Youngjun

Best Visual & Art Director Of The Year = Yang

