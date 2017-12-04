1 읽는 중

"Dear ARMY"…BTS' One Rule for Award Acceptance Speeches

Jin tears up at MAMA.

BTS won this year's Grand Prize at Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Melon Music Awards (MMA), the two major music awards of South Korea.

For BTS, fans always come first before anything and anyone.

BTS wins the Artist of the Year Award at MAMA.

On December 2, BTS also won Song of the Year Award at MMA, which was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in the Guro district of Seoul. The group won Artist of the Year Award at MAMA hosted in Hong Kong the day before.

If there is one thing BTS never forgets to mention in their numerous acceptance speeches, it's their fans, known as ARMY. While most artists tend to prioritize the staffers or representatives at their music label, for the Boys, their fans always come before anything.

Here is a compilation of BTS' award acceptance speeches from this year.

1. Golden Disc Award

BTS was the winner of the Global K-pop Artist Award at the 31st Golden Disc Award held on January 14. "We hope ARMY can feel how much we love them," said the Boys.

JINThank you so much. We hope [our fans] can feel how much we love them. We will continue to do our best.

2. Gaon Chart Music Awards

When BTS won Artist of the Year Award in the K-pop Awards category at the Gaon Chart Music Awards on February 22, RM told the fans that they "love [the fans] and thank [the fans] the most."

RMARMY, thank you so much. This is an honor that we've wanted for God knows how long. We would like to thank our fans for this award and we would just like to say we love our fans more than anything in the world.

JiminThank you. This is such a big honor. There is something that we want to say on a big stage like this. This is the result of the efforts of so many people. Dear ARMY, you probably already know this but we love you and we thank you.

In the V LIVE Global Popularity Award acceptance speech, Suga stated humbly that "this is an award that was given to us by our loving fans."

3. Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)

With the trophy in hand, RM thanked the fans before anybody at MAMA.

RMARMY, we love you so much. We've traveled to a lot of places around the world this year and we've gotten such a warm reception anywhere we go. Everywhere we go, people ask more about [our fans] than they do about us. They ask us how it is possible that we are so loved by so many fans. We wouldn't have been so warmly received had it not been for your love for us. So I thank you.

SUGAWe've received every honor imaginable for any musician this year, from Billboard Music Awards to American Music Awards (AMAs) to Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). This wouldn't have been possible without you, ARMY.

4. Melon Music Awards (MMA)

BTS' single 'Spring Day' won them the Song of the Year Award at MMA.

RMARMY! We thank you more than anyone in the world. We won the Artist of the Year Award yesterday and today you've surprised us again with Song of the Year Award. We are truly honored and grateful beyond words.

JUNGKOOKDear ARMY, thanks for making this possible.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

