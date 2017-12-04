"Mind Experience Gap?!" Did EXO Fans Swear At WANNAONE Members?

A video clip taken at the 'Melon Music Awards 2017 (MMA 2017)' is going viral online, causing online fights among idol fandoms.

You be the judge.

On Nov. 2, at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, the 'Melon Music Awards 2017' was held, with WannaOne, BTS, EXO, Red Velvet, TWICE, GFRIEND, IU as performers among other prestigious K-pop stars.

An on-site 20-second clip posted by a presumed MMA audience stirred up a controversy.

The clip begins with WannaOne members appearing on the scene before the start of the actual ceremony. As the boy group members take their seats at the very front, the murmuring sound grows to a mass of distinct voices.

Viewers guess that some fans were not happy that WannaOne, a rookie group, got seats at the very front, which are usually reserved for the experienced and popular artists. Some fans shout out "Excuse you, mind the experience gap?" "Where's EXO supposed to sit?" with some even swearing at the members.

In the clip, the many voices are entangled with one another, making it unable to discern the exact speakers. Adding on to the confusion is the fact that a performance just began on stage. One cannot tell if the rude shouters are of a specific fandom, or of diverse fans.

In response to the short video, K-pop fans are criticizing the vile remarks directed at WannaOne members. Due to the offensive nature of such words, fans' immediate reactions are very emotional, even regarding the fact that the clip shows a very limited segment of the whole happening.

Furthermore, the controversy seems to have escalated into a fight between WannaOne and EXO fans.

Web users comment "Wasn't it EXO fans who cursed at WannaOne members?" "denouncing WannaOne regarding the 'experience gap' is so disrespectful" "I hope the members didn't hear the malicious comments."

A web user self-proclaiming himself/herself as an acquaintance of the clip uploader wrote a lengthy post online. The user wrote "There are indeed EXO fans among the many voices you hear in the clip. While some fans did do wrong to WannaOne, whoever mentioning the 'experience gap' is not an EXO fan. I won't disclose the fandom, but I just wanted to point out that this is not entirely EXO-L's fault." The post, however, failed to stifle the ongoing controversy.

The writer later added "The uploader's private information has been breached. He/She never took sides. Please stop blatant criticizing," further stating that "I just want to stop the controversy from growing. I'm not looking to start a fight."

All in all, there's no clue as to who said the heinous words, causing continuous quarrels among fandoms.

Online comments are mostly directed at EXO-L, who supposedly discredited WannaOne members.

EXO fans state "the faults revealed can be attributed to only a few fans. It's unfair to denounce the fandom as a whole, especially for something we didn't do."

The controversy spread to social media, where hashtags #yourespecial_WannaOne #WannaOne_wereyourguardianangels, aimed at comforting WannaOne members and to give them a pat on the back, are trending, and the keyword 'EXO-L apologize' is also on the rise.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

