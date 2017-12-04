8 Things That IU Does When She's Home Alone

How IU spends her day was broadcast on the reality show Hyori's Home Stay broadcast on JTBC, where the 24-year-old singer appeared as one of the employees.

Take a glimpse at a day in the life of IU.

These are the eight things IU likes to do when she's home by herself.

1. Mirror Mirror on the Wall

Checking herself in the mirror is the first thing IU does when she gets back from work.

2. Zone Out

IU likes to zone out into a world of her own while she works and while she's by herself.

3. Home Alone Dance Time

Sometimes she has a home alone dance time where she dances by herself in front of the mirror.

4. Clean Up

At the end of a long and exhausting day, she takes some time to clean up her room.

5. Stretch

IU doesn't neglect her daily dose of stretching. Her trainer will be proud!

6. Reading and Journal Writing

Before she goes to bed, IU doesn't forget to read and write a little. Perhaps this is her secret to being a good lyricist?

8. Sleep!

IU is a big sleeper. She is often caught dozing off whenever and wherever.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

