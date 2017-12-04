1 읽는 중

8 Things That IU Does When She's Home Alone

중앙일보

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

How IU spends her day was broadcast on the reality show Hyori's Home Stay broadcast on JTBC, where the 24-year-old singer appeared as one of the employees.

Take a glimpse at a day in the life of IU.

These are the eight things IU likes to do when she's home by herself.

1. Mirror Mirror on the Wall

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

Checking herself in the mirror is the first thing IU does when she gets back from work.

2. Zone Out 

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

IU likes to zone out into a world of her own while she works and while she's by herself.

3. Home Alone Dance Time

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

Sometimes she has a home alone dance time where she dances by herself in front of the mirror.

4. Clean Up

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

At the end of a long and exhausting day, she takes some time to clean up her room.

5. Stretch 

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

IU doesn't neglect her daily dose of stretching. Her trainer will be proud!

6. Reading and Journal Writing

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

Before she goes to bed, IU doesn't forget to read and write a little. Perhaps this is her secret to being a good lyricist?

8. Sleep!

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

IU is a big sleeper. She is often caught dozing off whenever and wherever.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

