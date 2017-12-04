TWICE's Newest 'Heart Shaker' Teaser Released

The teaser for girl group TWICE's repackage album title 'Heart Shaker' was released.

JYP Entertainment, 00:00 on the dot on Dec. 4 released teasers for TWICE's 'Heart Shaker' M/V.

In the clip, you can catch a glimpse of the song 'Heart Shaker,' parts of the choreography, and the on-stage outfits-to-be. The clip itself is refreshing like a soda pop. In matching outfits of white and loafers, TWICE was indeed an eye candy for fans.

The TWICE repackage album, named 'Merry & Happy,' is titled with the song 'Heart Shaker.' The full album is to be released in the upcoming Dec. 11 6:00 pm.

On the album, in addition to 'Heart Shaker,' are two new Christmas season-y songs such as 'Merry & Happy' and songs from TWICE's first album, resulting in a total of 15 tracks. The lyrics to 'Merry & Happy' is said to have been written by JYP Entertainment leader Park Jin-young, sparking interest among fans.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com