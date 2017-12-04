1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE's Newest 'Heart Shaker' Teaser Released

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment

The teaser for girl group TWICE's repackage album title 'Heart Shaker' was released.

Take a peek at these gorgeous shots of TWICE!

JYP Entertainment, 00:00 on the dot on Dec. 4 released teasers for TWICE's 'Heart Shaker' M/V.

In the clip, you can catch a glimpse of the song 'Heart Shaker,' parts of the choreography, and the on-stage outfits-to-be. The clip itself is refreshing like a soda pop. In matching outfits of white and loafers, TWICE was indeed an eye candy for fans.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

The TWICE repackage album, named 'Merry & Happy,' is titled with the song 'Heart Shaker.' The full album is to be released in the upcoming Dec. 11 6:00 pm.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; teaser. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

On the album, in addition to 'Heart Shaker,' are two new Christmas season-y songs such as 'Merry & Happy' and songs from TWICE's first album, resulting in a total of 15 tracks. The lyrics to 'Merry & Happy' is said to have been written by JYP Entertainment leader Park Jin-young, sparking interest among fans.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; album cover. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

&#39;Heart Shaker&#39; album cover. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT