What Happened to the Blackmailer That Threatened to MURDER BTS' JIMIN

An unidentified Twitter account posted a series of murder threats to Jimin of BTS, causing concern to many fans.

"I would be ready for the stage when Jimin sings," tweeted the blackmailer.

The murder threats posed a serious concern as the tweets seemed to hint an elaborate plan, which included the floor map of the concert venue and seating arrangements. The anonymous blackmailer posted graphic photos of guns, bloodied body parts, and a coffin.

BTS fans who were rightfully enraged called for an investigation of the account holder.

While the Twitter account that threatened to murder the BTS member had been suspended for violation of the Twitter rules, the person behind the account remains unidentified.

It's been reported that a group of the boy band's fans is organizing a plan to take legal measures against the blackmailer.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com