You Can't Guess What's On BIGBANG TAEYANG's Playlist

On the tvN show 'Livin' the Double Life,' BIGBANG's Taeyang appeared.

Taeyang, after his performance at his concert in Thailand, returned to his hotel. Not able to sleep, he came out to the living room.

After a long day of work, the song at the top of his playlist was Yoo Jae-ha's 'Hidden Road' from his first album 'Because I Love You.'

The camera caught Taeyang scrolling, and here's Taeyang's playlist.

A peek at Taeyang's playlist Stevie Wonder - Overjoyed



PEEJAY - Warigari (Feat. KUSH & TAEYANG)



Stevie Wonder - Ribbon In The Sky



Yoo Jae-ha - You In My Arms



Yoo Jae-ha - Hidden Road



Yoo Jae-ha - Myself Reflected In My Heart



Taeyang - TONIGHT(Feat. ZICO)



Taeyang - NAKED



Taeyang - EMPTY ROAD)



Taeyang - AMAZIN`



Taeyang - RIDE

Taeyang - DARLING



Taeyang - WAKE ME UP



Taeyang - WHITE NIGHT



UV - Johan Bro (Feat. Johan Kim)



PRODUCE 101 - Me, It's Me (PICK ME)



Nucksal, Hanhae, Rhino, Jo Woochan - 1/n (Feat. Dynamic Duo)



Reddy - Enjoy (Feat. Chancellor)



Crush - Hey Baby (Feat. Zion.T)



Calvin Harris - Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)



Moon Myung-jin - Sleepless Night



ZICO - FANXY CHILD (Feat. FANXY CHILD)

In addition to hip-hop and R&B songs, the playlist also contains PRODUCE 101's 'It's Me (Pick Me)' and UV's 'Johan Bro.'

Taeyang, on camera, stated "My favorite is Yoo Jae-ha's first album. The lyrics are so pure. Like him, I also want to make music that can comfort others."

Yoo Jae-ha, a Korean and songwriter who passed away in 1987 with only a single album 'Because I Love You,' is beloved by many. There are scholarships and Music Concours honoring him as well.

