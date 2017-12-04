1 읽는 중

You Can't Guess What's On BIGBANG TAEYANG's Playlist

BIGBANG TAEYANG&#39;s Playlist. photo fromIlgan Sports and tvN

Taeyang's playlist was revealed on air! And some of the songs were totally unexpected.

It's totally unexpected.

On the tvN show 'Livin' the Double Life,' BIGBANG's Taeyang appeared.

Photo from tvN

Taeyang, after his performance at his concert in Thailand, returned to his hotel. Not able to sleep, he came out to the living room.

Photo from tvN

After a long day of work, the song at the top of his playlist was Yoo Jae-ha's 'Hidden Road' from his first album 'Because I Love You.'

The camera caught Taeyang scrolling, and here's Taeyang's playlist.

Photo from tvN

A peek at Taeyang's playlist

Stevie Wonder - Overjoyed

PEEJAY - Warigari (Feat. KUSH & TAEYANG)

Stevie Wonder - Ribbon In The Sky

Yoo Jae-ha - You In My Arms


Yoo Jae-ha - Hidden Road

Yoo Jae-ha - Myself Reflected In My Heart

Taeyang - TONIGHT(Feat. ZICO)

Taeyang - NAKED

Taeyang - EMPTY ROAD)

Taeyang - AMAZIN`

Taeyang - RIDE


Taeyang - DARLING

Taeyang - WAKE ME UP

Taeyang - WHITE NIGHT

UV - Johan Bro (Feat. Johan Kim)

PRODUCE 101 - Me, It's Me (PICK ME)

Nucksal, Hanhae, Rhino, Jo Woochan - 1/n (Feat. Dynamic Duo)

Reddy - Enjoy (Feat. Chancellor)

Crush - Hey Baby (Feat. Zion.T)

Calvin Harris - Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

Moon Myung-jin - Sleepless Night

ZICO - FANXY CHILD (Feat. FANXY CHILD)

In addition to hip-hop and R&B songs, the playlist also contains PRODUCE 101's 'It's Me (Pick Me)' and UV's 'Johan Bro.'

Photo from tvN

Taeyang, on camera, stated "My favorite is Yoo Jae-ha's first album. The lyrics are so pure. Like him, I also want to make music that can comfort others."

Yoo Jae-ha, a Korean and songwriter who passed away in 1987 with only a single album 'Because I Love You,' is beloved by many. There are scholarships and Music Concours honoring him as well.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

